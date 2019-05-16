Image copyright Paul Image caption The A421 westbound is closed between the A428 (near Bedford) and the M1 at J13

Part of a busy road has been closed after 600 litres of diesel was spilt on the carriageway.

The westbound section of the A421 near Bedford is shut by the Marsh Leys junction and Marston Moretaine after a car lost control at 03:20 BST, police said.

A lorry then struck some of the debris, causing the spillage.

Highways England said the carriageway may need repairs and the road could be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and surrounding roads are busy. Police and fire crews are in attendance.