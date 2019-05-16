A421 near Bedford closed westbound after diesel spill
- 16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Part of a busy road has been closed after 600 litres of diesel was spilt on the carriageway.
The westbound section of the A421 near Bedford is shut by the Marsh Leys junction and Marston Moretaine after a car lost control at 03:20 BST, police said.
A lorry then struck some of the debris, causing the spillage.
Highways England said the carriageway may need repairs and the road could be closed for some time.
Diversions are in place and surrounding roads are busy. Police and fire crews are in attendance.
Following an RTC in the early hours this morning on the Westbound A421 Marsh Leys to Marston Services, the road remains closed for re-surfacing and this is resulting in heavy traffic in and around Kempston, drive safely— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) May 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @BedsFire