Image copyright PA Image caption The duchess also took part in the code-breaking exercises with children from Ackley Wood School in Buckinghamshire

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited Bletchley Park where her grandmother and aunt worked during World War Two.

Codebreakers based at the site, near Milton Keynes, fed crucial information to Allied forces in the days and weeks leading up to D-Day in 1944.

Catherine was shown a new memorial wall which contained the names of those who worked at the site during the war.

It features the names of her grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, and her twin sister, Mary.

They both worked at the code-breaking facility during the war.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was presented with flowers by Lawson Bischoff after visiting the D-Day exhibition

The duchess toured Bletchley Park ahead of the 6 June commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

While taking part in code-breaking exercises with children from Ackley Wood School in Buckinghamshire she used an original Enigma machine and deciphered the message: "The invasion has begun."

Speaking about her family connection with Bletchley Park, Catherine told the children: "My granny and her sister worked here which is really cool.

"She was sworn to secrecy and she found it very difficult to talk about."

After helping the children, the duchess was presented with a selection of stuffed toys to give to her nephew Archie, the newborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex .

She wore a brooch which is understood to have belonged to her grandmother.