Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police found discarded fast food packaging under the pedals and said it was "so bad it was dangerous"

A driver has been fined and given points on their licence because their van was so untidy it was "dangerous".

A picture posted on Twitter showed the footwell full of discarded fast food bags and containers.

The vehicle was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers on patrol in Marlow in Buckinghamshire on Monday.

The officers wrote: "A tidy cab=a tidy mind. This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals." The driver was arrested for an unconnected matter.

The post had attracted more than 130 comments, with one person saying "I wouldn't want to get in it in fear of contracting something" and another commenting "this gives me palpitations, can't stand mess and this is above that."

The penalty was issued to the driver at the scene.

The BBC has asked Thames Valley Police to confirm the size of the fine and the number of penalty points issued.