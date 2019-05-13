Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Three appeal court judges rejected Mohammed Kayani's application to appeal against his conviction

A man found guilty of historic sexual offences has had his appeal against his conviction thrown out.

Mohammed Kayani, 65, of High Wycombe, was jailed in 2017 for 19 years for indecency and rape of two girls and for allowing his premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse.

He was part of a sex ring which saw four other men tried and sentenced in June 2017 at Reading Crown Court.

Kayani's appeal was refused by three judges at London's Court of Appeal.

Last year Mohammad Aslam, 59, of Paterson Road, Aylesbury, who was jailed for 17 years for raping a girl under 16, lodged an application to appeal against his sentence but this was refused.

Three other members of the sex ring were also jailed.

They were: Berkley John, 76, of Badrick Road, Aylesbury, who was jailed for 15 years and six months; Saeed Ahmed, 51, of Marlin Road, Luton, jailed for 18 months; and Tariq Hussein, 46, of Mount Close, High Wycombe, who was sentenced to 20 months.

The assaults involving the five men took place in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Wendover in Buckinghamshire between 1998 and 2002.