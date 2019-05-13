Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

New searches are under way for the body of a missing university student last seen on 26 December.

Joy Morgan, 20, a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church event in Ilford on 26 December.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with her murder on 27 February.

Officers will be conducting searches around Stevenage for the next seven days, Hertfordshire Police said.

Miss Morgan was reported missing from Hatfield on 7 February and numerous searches were carried out in the Stevenage area.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Ms Morgan was last seen dancing at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Police released an image of a red Honda similar to the one owned by Shohfah-El Israel

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "We've been carrying out extensive inquiries since Joy was reported missing and, following further analytical work, we are returning to search in the Stevenage area.

"If you believe you have information about what happened to Joy, and you are yet to speak to police, please do come forward.

"Although you might think the information is insignificant, it could end up being the missing part of the jigsaw that helps us to find out exactly what happened to Joy.

"We're still keen to hear from anyone who has information about the pictured Honda vehicle which belongs to Israel.

"Joy used to travel in the vehicle so it is important that anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year gets in touch with us."

Police said Ms Morgan had links to Hatfield, Stevenage, Battersea, Cricklewood, Ilford and Luton.