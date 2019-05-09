Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A355 by Beaconsfield on Sunday evening

A man aged 18 has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a scooter and car crash.

The Piaggio scooter's rider, a man, 19, from High Wycombe, died in hospital after the crash with a white Vauxhall Corsa at about 22:50 BST on Sunday in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

It happened on the A355 Amersham Road between the roundabout for the A40 and the junction of Maxwell Road.

Thames Valley Police said the man was arrested on Thursday morning.

They said he was also being questioned on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving with no insurance.

Five others arrested in connection with the incident have since been released.

A 17-year-old boy from Farnham Common was released on bail and a 20-year-old man from High Wycombe was released under investigation.

A 19-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, all from High Wycombe have been released with no further action.

Anyone with dashcam footage is being asked to come forward, along with any residents in the area who may have CCTV images.