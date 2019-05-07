Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin lived three doors away from each other in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton

A man accused of murdering an author and attempting to kill a former headmistress said, "I think I will get away with most of it," a court heard.

The jury was told Benjamin Field was secretly recorded talking to his co-defendant Martyn Smith in a police van.

Mr Field, 28, and Mr Smith, 32, deny plotting the deaths of Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

The prosecution alleges the pair hoped to benefit from their wills.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Farquhar lived at the house circled on the left, and Ann Moore-Martin on the right

Oxford Crown Court heard Mr Field, a Baptist minister's son, and Mr Smith, a magician, were recorded while being transported to High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 12 January 2018.

Mr Field said: "I think I will get away with most of it.

"The two major charges I'm not worried about even slightly...They don't have any evidence."

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC said: "It is not the language of an innocent, incredulous person, but it is instead the language of an arrogant, guilty person."

Earlier the court heard Mr Field and Mr Smith persuaded Mr Farquhar and Miss Moore-Martin, who lived three doors from each other, to change their wills to benefit the two men.

The prosecution said Mr Field planned to use drugs and alcohol to make the deaths look accidental.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Farquhar changed his will so Benjamin Field would inherit his home, pictured

The court heard Mr Farquhar's drinks were topped up with bioethanol and his food was laced with drugs before he died in October 2015.

Mr Field planned for Miss Moore-Martin to die during sex after he began a relationship with her, the court has been told.

Miss Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017.

Benjamin Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, denies murder, conspiracy to murder, possessing an article for the use in fraud and an alternative charge of attempted murder. He has admitted four charges of fraud and two of burglary.

His brother Tom Field, 24, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, denies a single charge of fraud.

Mr Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, denies murder, conspiracy to murder, two charges of fraud and one of burglary.

The trial continues.