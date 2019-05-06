Bedford party for window-cleaner 'legend' David Denton
An 81-year-old window cleaner regarded as a town "legend" has been thrown a surprise party to thank him for his decades of hard work.
Dave Denton began window cleaning in Bedford with his father at the age of 14 and still works seven days a week.
Jessica Wolton is one of his customers and hosted the celebration at her bar, The Third Place, on Saturday.
Speaking to the Bedford Independent, Dave said: "I ain't used to this sort of thing. It's very kind of them."
Asked if he planned to retire, he said: "Everyone was asking me that last week, I said I'll do it when I'm 90."
Ms Wolton described Mr Denton as "the fabric of Bedford," adding: "Everyone has nothing but great things to say about him.
"He's the most dedicated man I've ever known. He works seven days a week and only takes Christmas Day off - he's just amazing."
Mr Denton get ups at 05:30 every day and sets out on his bicycle with his bucket and squeegee to clean windows at 30 businesses in the town centre.
"You wouldn't think he was 81 years old, he's so energetic," said Ms Wolton.
"He's so friendly. He says hello to everyone. He's just adorable."
One of his customers, Seventh Heaven, made a cake for the occasion complete with Dave the window cleaner, his bucket and bicycle.
People from about 10 businesses in the town raised a glass to Mr Denton and called him a true Bedford legend, with one adding: "He's part of the Bedford furniture."
Ms Wolton added: "I remember him from when I was a teenager, going around cleaning windows.
"I feel privileged now to have him as my own window cleaner."