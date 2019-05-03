Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Martin was based at High Wycombe police station when he arranged to pick up the man in a police car

An on-duty police officer who used a police car to meet a man for sex has been found guilty of gross misconduct at a police hearing.

Mark Martin drove the man to a car park in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in November, and they had sex.

Mr Martin resigned from Thames Valley Police in December. He later admitted misconduct in a public office, in a court hearing.

The force said had Mr Martin not resigned, he would have been dismissed.

The 36-year-old constable, from Calvert Green, was based at High Wycombe police station when he arranged to meet a member of the public on 8 November, police said.

Awaiting sentence

"He invited the male out with him in a police vehicle, and engaged in consensual sexual activity with him in a car park near Hughenden Manor," a statement said.

Mr Martin was arrested on 28 November and resigned from his post the following month.

He admitted one charge of misconduct in a public office when he appeared before magistrates in March and further admitted the offence last month at Reading Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on 13 May.

The police misconduct hearing found his actions breached the standard of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, and this amounted to gross misconduct.

Dep Ch Con Jason Hogg said: "The behaviour of the former officer PC Mark Martin has brought the force in to disrepute.

"It is absolutely correct that had this officer still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice."