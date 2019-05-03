Image copyright Luton Borough Council Image caption There was an overall turnout of 29.37% with 42,904 votes cast

Labour have held on to control of Luton despite losing three seats to the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats also took a seat from the Conservatives.

With an overall turnout of 29.37% and 42,904 votes cast, Labour now has 32 councillors, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives both have four each.

Returning officer, Laura Church, said: "This has been another successful day for democracy in Luton."