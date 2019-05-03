Beds, Herts & Bucks

Election results: Labour retains control of Luton

  • 3 May 2019
The Luton count Image copyright Luton Borough Council
Image caption There was an overall turnout of 29.37% with 42,904 votes cast

Labour have held on to control of Luton despite losing three seats to the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats also took a seat from the Conservatives.

With an overall turnout of 29.37% and 42,904 votes cast, Labour now has 32 councillors, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives both have four each.

Returning officer, Laura Church, said: "This has been another successful day for democracy in Luton."

Image copyright Luton Council
Image caption Labour candidates Sian Timoney, David Taylor and Mahmood Hussain were elected for the Farley ward

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites