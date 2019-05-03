Election results: Labour retains control of Luton
- 3 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Labour have held on to control of Luton despite losing three seats to the Liberal Democrats.
The Liberal Democrats also took a seat from the Conservatives.
With an overall turnout of 29.37% and 42,904 votes cast, Labour now has 32 councillors, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives both have four each.
Returning officer, Laura Church, said: "This has been another successful day for democracy in Luton."