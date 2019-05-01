Image copyright PA Image caption Luton Town Football club won promotion into League One on 21 April 2018

A "massive party" is to be held to celebrate Luton Town's promotion back to the Championship.

An open-top bus will parade from The Hatters' Kenilworth Road ground at 12:00 BST on Sunday - heading to St George's Square.

The Mayor of Luton, Councillor Naseem Ayub said it was to recognise the club's "monumental year."

The entertainment in the square will start at 11:00, and the team will appear on the town hall balcony.

The club secured promotion after Portsmouth and Sunderland lost of Tuesday.

Saturday's match at home to Oxford Utd will confirm whether they go up as champions, depending on how Barnsley fare at Bristol Rovers.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mick Harford, caretaker manager and former player, said the club was "on the up".

The club were last relegated from the second tier in 2007, and dropped out of the Football League altogether between 2009 and 2014.

Ms Ayub said: "Not only have they had another outstanding season and achieved back-to-back promotions, but they've also got the seal of approval for a new stadium at Power Court, marking a big step in the club's history and their ambitions for the future."

Tony Murray, chairman of the Luton Town Supporters Trust, said: "It is just going to be a brilliant and fantastic day.

"This will be bigger and better [than other celebrations] as the club is back where it belongs."

The bus will leave Kenilworth Road at "walking pace" and then travel via Dunstable Road, Telford Way and Manchester Street before arriving at the square at about 12:15.

Celebratory speeches will be made on a stage, hosted by BBC Three Counties Radio.

Motorists are asked to avoid the town centre from 11:00 and there are full details of road closures on the council website.

Image caption Thousands of fans enjoyed the sunshine in St George's Square as Luton Town FC celebrated promotion to League One in May 2018

A private reception will follow in the Town Hall, with season highlights playing on large screens outside until 14:00.

The team will then leave at about 14:30, returning to the stadium.

Laura Church, Luton Council's interim chief executive, said: "When Luton Town does well, the whole town does well."