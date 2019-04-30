Image copyright South Beds News Agency/Hertfordshire Polce Image caption Janette Dunbavand was the mayor of Berkhamsted for a year from 1994

Police have issued a photo of a mayoral badge that was stolen by thieves who burgled the home of a couple days after they were found dead.

Hertfordshire Police believes the home of Janette and John Dunbavand in Northchurch was "targeted by thieves" who knew the property was unoccupied.

The badge was among a number of items stolen between 14:00 GMT on 24 March and 08:15 the following day.

It dated from Mrs Dunbavand's time as the mayor of Berkhamsted in 1994.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen the badge to contact them.

'Sentimental' value

Other items stolen include an iPad, a men's Omega watch as well as rings, bracelets and necklaces belonging to the couple, who were both 81.

Det Sgt Donna Norris said: "These items are obviously of huge sentimental value to John and Janette's family, who have not only had to deal with their unexpected deaths but also the couple's home then being targeted by thieves.

"We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this burglary and remain committed to identifying those responsible."

The couple, both aged 81, were found dead at their property just before 08:00 on 22 March.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.