Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The judge at St Albans Crown Court sentenced Roger Ryan to eight months in jail for dangerous driving

A burglar fleeing from the police drove the wrong way along a dual carriageway hitting two vans and a car.

Roger Ryan, drove a BMW convertible towards oncoming traffic on the A355 between Slough and Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire.

Ryan, 35, from Dale Farm, Crays Hill, Billericay, pleaded guilty dangerous driving on 15 May last year.

He was jailed for eight-months, at St Albans Crown Court, to be added to the three years for burglary.

Other drivers braked and sounded their horns as Ryan drove towards them, the court was told.

Initially, Ryan, who had a female passenger with him, stopped when a police car put on its lights.

He then reversed, went on to the hard shoulder and forced his way past the police vehicle.

'Idiot man'

He struck two vans, causing a workman to suffer whiplash, before crashing head-on into a Nissan car driven by a woman with her young grandson as a passenger.

Ryan, who was described by the woman's grandson as 'the idiot man' ran off, but was caught by the police after a foot chase.

Ryan had previously been sentenced in his absence in Gloucester to three years in jail for burglary.

Judge Philip Grey also banned him from driving for two years four months.

He said: "This was a deliberate course of very bad driving.

"You showed a total disregard for the rules of the road and a flagrant disregard for others.

"It is not thanks to you that the injuries suffered were only minor."