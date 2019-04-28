Drink-driver crashes in to Biggleswade giraffe sculpture
- 28 April 2019
A motorist has been arrested for drink-driving after ploughing a car in to a giraffe sculpture.
The crash happened in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire at 20:00 BST on Saturday.
A test revealed the driver had 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 35 microgrammes, police said.
Police tweeted: "It quite clearly says 'Please keep off the display', but I guess when you've been drink driving you don't always notice the signs."
It quite clearly says ‘Please keep off the display’, but I guess when you’ve been drink driving you don’t always notice the signs...— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) April 28, 2019
Driver arrested after blowing 59 at the roadside in #Biggleswade.#Fatal5
#410149 pic.twitter.com/bDQUqRnlCh
End of Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH