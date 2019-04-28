A motorist has been arrested for drink-driving after ploughing a car in to a giraffe sculpture.

The crash happened in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire at 20:00 BST on Saturday.

A test revealed the driver had 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 35 microgrammes, police said.

Police tweeted: "It quite clearly says 'Please keep off the display', but I guess when you've been drink driving you don't always notice the signs."