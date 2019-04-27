Meuric Roberts: Man charged with Luton murder
- 27 April 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a grandfather at his home in Luton.
Meuric Roberts, 51, was found dead in his flat in Hitchin Road on Wednesday.
Simon Lewis, 39, of Chapel Street, Luton, has appear before magistrates accused of murder and remanded. He will appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.
The family of Mr Roberts said in a statement the "much-loved proud dad, granddad, brother and uncle would be greatly missed".