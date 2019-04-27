Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption John Stanley's wife described him as "kind-hearted and outgoing"

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man in an "altercation" in Luton.

John Stanley, 52, died after suffering head injuries outside a property on Mangrove Road on Wednesday.

Ricky Ward, 39, of the same road, was remanded in custody by magistrates on Saturday. He will appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

A second man held over the incident has been released with no charge, Bedfordshire Police said.