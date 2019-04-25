Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 50s was found dead in a flat in Hitchin Road, Luton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a flat.

Bedfordshire Police were called at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday following a report that a man in his 50s had been found dead in a property in Hitchin Road, Luton.

A 39-year-old man from the town was arrested on Thursday.

Det Insp Phil Moss said: "After carrying out a number of inquiries we are treating this death as a murder."

He said it was "vital" anyone with information contacted police immediately.