Hedley Robinson and his wife were assaulted in Chicheley Street at about 12:45 GMT on 24 March

An 86-year-old man has died three weeks after he and his wife were assaulted.

Hedley Robinson and his 79-year-old wife were assaulted in Chicheley Street, Newport Pagnell, on 24 March.

His wife was later discharged from hospital but the former Aston Martin worker died on 14 April, Thames Valley Police have said.

Gary Robinson, 46, of Chicheley Street, Newport Pagnell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He is also charged with one count of racially aggravated public order and one count of assault of an emergency worker.

The 46-year-old appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 26 March and was remanded in custody.