New Stony Stratford businesses open on fire-hit site
An 18th Century building gutted by fire two years ago has been rebuilt and become a new home for two businesses.
The three-storey townhouse on Stony Stratford High Street near Milton Keynes collapsed following the blaze in May 2016.
A gallery and an interior design shop opened earlier.
Owner of Stony Stratford Gallery, Luke McDonnell, said he hoped the new shops would mark the "rebirth" of the High Street's centre.
Mr McDonnell said: "There are so many local artists that are fantastic but they don't get the accolade they deserve.
"I want to put them alongside some real big titans of the industry and show their work in the gallery."
Next door is Adolpho Designs, an interior design firm owned by Julie Adolpho.
Both Mr McDonnell and Ms Adolpho are Stony Stratford residents who believe the town's High Street is thriving - while others across the country struggle to survive.
"The death of the high street is mentioned quite a lot - but it's not the case in Stony Stratford," Mr McDonnell said.
Ms Adolpho said: "Stony has kept the High Street vibrant. The whole community is keeping it alive.
"We only have one big brand on the High Street, everything else is independent."
The interior designer said local residents were "overjoyed" the building had been restored to its former glory.
"Everyone who has walked past the shop has said how nice it is to have the building back. It's the missing piece of the High Street which is now back in place."