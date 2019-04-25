Marston Moretaine ducklings rescued from A421
25 April 2019
Nine ducklings found trying to cross a busy main road have been rescued by police in Bedfordshire.
Cars were swerving to avoid the birds on the A421 near Marston Moretaine.
PC Neil Lambert came to their aid, and discovered they were trying to fend for themselves, as their mother had died.
Bedfordshire Police have yet to reveal where the birds are now, but they are believed to be safe. On Instagram, the force described the rescue as an "eggscellent result".
