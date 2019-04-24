Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder inquiry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died at a property.

Hertfordshire Police was called to Capswell Court, Hitchin at about 04:30 BST on Tuesday to reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found with significant injuries and died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was being held in custody by officers, who said they were not looking for anyone else.

Investigators said they believed the dead man and the man in custody were known to each other.