Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption Each tile cost 20 guineas and feature stories including "Whittington and his cat"

A hospital's proposal to remove 21 Victorian tiled panels depicting nursery rhymes on "hygiene" grounds has been turned down by the council.

Bedford Hospital had sought permission to remove the grade II-listed panels from the Victoria Ward, renovate them and give them to a local museum.

It said the work would create an "appropriate and health care-compliant area", but critics called it "planned vandalism".

Bedford Council rejected permission.

Image copyright Bedford Hospitals Charity Image caption Victoria Ward has been a children's, stroke, medical escalation and discharge ward

The tiles, which are the subject of a preservation order, were commissioned in 1897 to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

They were installed in the former children's ward, which is currently a medical escalation area.

Historic England objected to the application on "heritage grounds" and said the removal could cause a "high level of harm".

About 280 comments were registered online on the council's planning portal with many objecting to the plans.

Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption "Hey diddle, diddle, the cat and the fiddle"

Former employee Myra Davies, who campaigned to save the tiles, said: "I am absolutely ecstatic that the planned vandalism will not take place."

Deborah Inskip, chairman of Bedford Hospitals Charity, said: "I am pleased the planning committee have made the right decision on behalf of the community."

Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption The tiles, described as "painted panels in faience illustrating rhymes and tales", were supplied and installed by WB Simpson & Sons. This one depicts Cinderella

When the planning application was submitted, a spokesman for Bedford Hospital NHS Trust said it was done following recommendations made by Care Quality Commission inspectors in 2015.

The application said the tiles could be removed so the walls could be "repaired and finished with plaster and hygienic wall-boarding to create a new appropriate and healthcare compliant area".

Bedford Hospital, part of the NHS, has been asked to comment on the rejection by the BBC.