Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police said they wanted to speak to the couple pictured over the theft in Iceland in Luton

A supermarket's CCTV images have been released following the theft of keepsakes from a bereaved mother.

Marie Blay, 77, was shopping in Iceland in Luton when her bag containing a ring and lock of her daughter's hair was taken from her trolley.

Mrs Blay, whose daughter Geraldine died in 2018, said she "went to pieces" when she realised the bag had gone.

Bedfordshire Police has released images of a man and woman it wants to speak to in connection with the theft.

Image copyright Blay family Image caption Marie Blay with her daughter Geraldine, who died on 30 March last year following a cardiac arrest

"It's hit me like a tonne of bricks," said Mrs Blay, describing the shock as "like losing her all over again".

"They mean everything to me - she loved shopping, so every time I went into town it felt like I was taking her with me."

Geraldine Blay, who lived with her parents in Luton, went into cardiac arrest during a dental operation and died on Good Friday last year.

A lock of her hair, a ring she had worn and a photograph of her on holiday were all kept in her mother's bumbag, which was taken from the Park Street store at about 12:30 GMT on 21 March.

Heather McKinley, Mrs Blay's niece, said the family had searched bins and Pawn Shops for the items.

She appealed on Facebook for people to look for the bumbag, believing that the ring - a two diamond crossover type - was "most likely gone forever" but "surely we can find that lock of hair".