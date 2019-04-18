Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Residents had been complaining to police about speeding motorists

A resident who complained to police about people speeding through a town has been stopped by officers - for speeding.

People living in the Cowley Hill area of Borehamwood had raised concerns about motorists, prompting police to respond with speed gun patrols.

They said one of the culprits turned out to be a resident who had complained about the issue.

The motorist was among three people they stopped for speeding.

Hertfordshire officers wrote on Twitter: "Residents mentioned about speeding issues along Aycliffe Road in our Ward Priorities so we've been out educating motorists.

"Three people spoken to and one was a person who complained about speeding!"

Local policing priorities, such as taking action against speeding motorists or tackling anti-social behaviour, are set by forces after consulting with members of the community.