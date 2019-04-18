Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Lician Savin stabbed another 17-year-old at a party

A teenager who stabbed another youth in a "horrendous" attack at a party has been detained for six years.

Lician Savin, who was 17 at the time, turned up uninvited to the party in London Colney, Hertfordshire, on 2 September 2017.

He shouted to his victim, also 17, who was waiting for a taxi, "have you got a problem with me?", before stabbing him in his head, shoulder and armpit.

Savin, of Hawkins Close, Borehamwood, admitted wounding with intent.

St Albans Crown Court was told that Savin had not been invited to the party in Norris Close, but went along having heard about it through WhatsApp.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at a house party in Norris Close, London Colney

Daniel Higgins, prosecuting, said the victim was attacked as he stood on his own in the lounge at about 23:30 BST.

Andel Singh, defending, said: "Nothing I can say can diminish the seriousness of the offence. I accept this was a horrendous attack for no reason at all."

Passing sentence, Judge Stephen Warner said: "Those who go out armed with knives can expect to lose their liberty for a significant amount of time."