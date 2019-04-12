Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Officer returned the escaped pig to its home in Tilsworth

Officers well and truly brought home the bacon when they caught a pig on the run.

The little swine was plodding around the Bedfordshire countryside when it was collared by the law.

The Thames Valley officers were investigating thefts from cars with Bedfordshire Police when they came across the escaped pig.

It turned out to be someone's pet and was safely returned to its home in Tilsworth, near Dunstable.

The pig was pictured on Twitter sandwiched between two officers from the Aylesbury Vale rural unit, who invited people to "caption this..."