Image copyright Ian Veale Image caption A building control surveyor found an external wall collapsed while a new opening was constructed

The collapse of a house that left a man with serious head and leg injuries is being investigated by safety inspectors.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was trapped under rubble at the building in Meux Close, Cheshunt in Hertfordshire at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.

A building control surveyor found an external wall collapsed while a new opening was being constructed.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it was investigating.

"As inquiries are ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time," an HSE spokesman said.

'Dangerous condition'

Police reports have suggested the man was working on the property at the time.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Hertfordshire Building Control, which provides planning services for most of the county's district councils, said its surveyor went to the scene within an hour of it being reported and found the house was in a "dangerous condition".

"The first floor rear external wall and gable had collapsed during the installation of a steel beam and column arrangement [which was meant] to form a new structural opening at ground floor level," a spokesman said.

At the request of the surveyor, work to stabilise the remaining structure was carried out following advice from an engineer, but building control said it was not the responsibility of local authority to carry out a detailed investigation into the cause.

It also said it had not previously been involved in inspecting the house to monitor conformity with building regulations as the work was the subject of an initial notice from a private sector-approved inspector.