Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said at the time the car "could have been driven at [Mr Cox] deliberately"

A man has admitted killing another man by deliberately driving a car at him.

Mark Croxton, 42, of Stanbridge Court, Stony Stratford, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the manslaughter of Graham Cox, 46.

Mr Cox was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle in Fen Street, Milton Keynes, on 28 June 2018, and died in hospital the following day.

Croxton, who was originally charged with murder, is due to be sentenced next month.

Det Chief Insp Andy Shearwood, said: "This was a horrifying incident where a car was deliberately driven at Mr Cox, causing him serious injuries which sadly claimed his life.

"Mr Cox was clearly a very much loved son, father and grandfather.

"I would like to commend his family and friends for their support to the investigation. They acted in a dignified way throughout despite the enormous pain they must have felt."

Two men, aged 46 and 42, arrested on suspicion of murder, were released without charge in November.