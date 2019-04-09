Milton Keynes Centre:MK bomb hoax: Man bailed
- 9 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man, arrested on suspicion of causing a bomb hoax at a shopping centre, has been released on bail.
Shops and restaurants at the Centre:MK in Milton Keynes were closed for five hours on Monday after two "suspicious packages" were found.
The shopping centre said the packages were unattended bags which "contained clothes", but Thames Valley Police asked the public to "remain vigilant".
The man, 33, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.