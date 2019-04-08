Arrest over Milton Keynes shopping centre 'bomb hoax'
- 8 April 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax offence after two "suspicious packages" were found at a shopping centre earlier.
Shops at the Centre:MK in Milton Keynes were evacuated and road closures put in place after "two unattended bags" were discovered before lunchtime.
The shopping centre said police "confirmed the unattended bags contained clothes" and were safe.
Thames Valley Police urged people to "remain vigilant".
John Lewis was among the stores evacuated, but the shopping centre reopened mid-afternoon.
The cordons have now been lifted and the shopping centre is back open as normal.— TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) April 8, 2019
Thank you to everyone for their patience and support.
