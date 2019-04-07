Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police PC Linzi Turner said the girl is in a critical condition and appealed for witnesses

A woman has died and a two-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash.

The crash between two cars took place on the A41, at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire at about 16:25 BST on Saturday.

The woman, 64, who was in a Hyundai i10, died at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital in Oxford.

A 22-year-old man who was driving a Land Rover Discovery was taken to Stoke Mandeville hospita, and police said he was in a stable condition.