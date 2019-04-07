Aylesbury car crash: Woman dead, toddler "seriously injured"
- 7 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died and a two-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash.
The crash between two cars took place on the A41, at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire at about 16:25 BST on Saturday.
The woman, 64, who was in a Hyundai i10, died at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital in Oxford.
A 22-year-old man who was driving a Land Rover Discovery was taken to Stoke Mandeville hospita, and police said he was in a stable condition.