Image copyright Thams Valley Police Image caption The incident happened between 15:10 BST and 15:40 on Friday, at Shenley Brook End School, Milton Keynes

Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of affray after an incident at a school on Friday, have been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police said despite earlier reports, no knives were taken into Shenley Brook End School premises in Milton Keynes, and no weapons were recovered.

The suspects, aged 13 to 19, were detained after a car pulled up outside the school at about 15:10 BST.

Police said children in the school were not at risk. Investigations continue.

Sgt David Brenchley said: "We understand that this report would have caused concern within the community, but further inquiries now suggest that there is no evidence that knives were taken into the school, and there were no injuries."

The vehicle involved has been recovered, said Sgt Brenchley.