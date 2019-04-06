Image copyright Hoddesdon Police Image caption Emergency services were called to the building on Meux Close, Cheshunt at about 10:00 BST

A man suffered serious head and leg injuries when a building partially collapsed on him.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was left trapped under rubble when the accident happened at a house in Hertfordshire.

Emergency crews were called to Meux Close, Cheshunt, at about 10:00 BST and police reports suggest the man was working on the property at the time.

Building control officers are inspecting the detached house to make sure it is structurally sound.

Neighbouring buildings were not affected, and the man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman said.

On Twitter, the force praised ambulance, fire and police teams, for their work.