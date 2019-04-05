Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas's body was found on a common

A Columbian man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found on a common four days after she went missing.

The body of Luz Margory Isaza Villega, 50, was found in Northchurch, near Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, on 17 January.

Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, 55, of Ritcroft Street in Hemel Hempstead, appeared at St Albans Crown Court via a video-link from Bedford Prison.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and also denied preventing a lawful burial.

The hearing was adjourned by Judge Michael Kay QC until 11 April when Mr Giraldo-Tascon will appear in person in court.

A provisional trial date was set for 15 July.