Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The attack happened in Two Waters Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday

Two teenagers have been charged with rape after a woman in her 20s was attacked in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident happened in Two Waters Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy remain in police custody and are due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court.

The victim is receiving specialist support while officers continue to make inquiries in the area.