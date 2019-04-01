Two teenagers charged with rape in Hemel Hempstead
1 April 2019
Two teenagers have been charged with rape after a woman in her 20s was attacked in Hemel Hempstead.
The incident happened in Two Waters Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy remain in police custody and are due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court.
The victim is receiving specialist support while officers continue to make inquiries in the area.