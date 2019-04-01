Beds, Herts & Bucks

Two teenagers charged with rape in Hemel Hempstead

  • 1 April 2019
Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The attack happened in Two Waters Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday

Two teenagers have been charged with rape after a woman in her 20s was attacked in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident happened in Two Waters Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy remain in police custody and are due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court.

The victim is receiving specialist support while officers continue to make inquiries in the area.

