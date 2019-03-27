Image copyright Highways England Image caption Motorists are being diverted off the motorway

The M25 in Hertfordshire has been closed in both directions due to a serious crash.

Police said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash on the clockwise carriageway at junction 20 for Kings Langley at 11:55 GMT.

The motorway has been closed between junction 19 for Watford and junction 20.

Drivers are being diverted off the M25 and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.