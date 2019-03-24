Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton Airport evacuated over fire alarm

  • 24 March 2019
Passengers outside Luton airport Image copyright ActualfactPT

Parts of Luton Airport were evacuated "as a precaution" after a fire alarm sounded.

The cause of the alarm activation, shortly before 14:00 GMT, was investigated by the fire service and proved to be a false alarm.

Luton Airport said passengers and staff were able to return to the building at about 14:30 GMT.

It is understood that flights were unaffected.

Related Topics