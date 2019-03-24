Luton Airport evacuated over fire alarm
- 24 March 2019
Parts of Luton Airport were evacuated "as a precaution" after a fire alarm sounded.
The cause of the alarm activation, shortly before 14:00 GMT, was investigated by the fire service and proved to be a false alarm.
Luton Airport said passengers and staff were able to return to the building at about 14:30 GMT.
It is understood that flights were unaffected.