Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man and woman in Darrs Lane, Northchurch

Two people have been found dead at a cottage in Hertfordshire.

Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man and woman at an address in Darrs Lane, Northchurch, near Berkhamsted just before 08:00 GMT.

Officers entered the property and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths are being investigated.

Hertfordshire Police said it was not looking for suspects.

Police remain at the scene.