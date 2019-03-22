Man and woman found dead in Northchurch cottage
- 22 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been found dead at a cottage in Hertfordshire.
Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man and woman at an address in Darrs Lane, Northchurch, near Berkhamsted just before 08:00 GMT.
Officers entered the property and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths are being investigated.
Hertfordshire Police said it was not looking for suspects.
Police remain at the scene.