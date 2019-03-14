Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Golimowski was pronounced dead at the scene on 28 September

The girlfriend of a man alleged to have been murdered in his home told a court she picked up a "pre-war bayonet" when she saw three men attacking him.

Drug dealer Przemyslaw Golimowski's flat in Bedford was broken into at about 02:00 BST on 28 September and he was fatally stabbed, a jury was told.

Anna Swierczynska, told Luton Crown Court she dropped the knife when one man said: "Are you sure you want to do this?"

Five men deny Mr Golimowski's murder.

The court has previously heard Mr Golimowski and another man had "beaten up" one of the defendants, Delpierro Mothersill the day before, leaving him in a "pure rage".

Prosecutor William Harbage QC said Mr Mothersill "contacted his mates" and met up with Jamil Jeng, Taleb Hussain, Philip Mendy and Damien Rooney in Bedford town centre before the stabbing.

Miss Swierczynska told the jury she was woken by "voices" in the flat's kitchen so she woke her boyfriend sleeping beside her.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Five men all deny murdering Mr Golimowski

She said three men came into the room. "They just attacked him with knives. I saw blood dripping off him," she said.

Mr Harbage asked her: "Why did you grab the knife from the wall?"

She replied: "Because I was scared."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Golimowski was stabbed at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford on 28 September

After dropping the bayonet the men got round her and attacked her boyfriend, she said

She ran from the room out to the corridor to seek help.

Mr Jeng, 21, of The Close, Clapham; Mr Rooney, 25, of Magpie Gardens, Wixams; Mr Mothersill, 20, of Salcombe Close, Bedford; Mr Mendy, 23, of Russet Close, Bedford; and Mr Hussain, 31, of Sparkhill, Birmingham, all deny murder.

The trial continues.