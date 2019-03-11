Image copyright Lyla Griffin Image caption The tree crashed down during the storm damaging a wall, a car and a pub in Marlow

A storm brought down an oak tree on to a town centre pub damaging the roof and terrifying hotel guests on Sunday morning.

The tree was one of a pair in a garden opposite The Prince of Wales on Mill Road in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

Niall O'Connor, the landlord, said the two trees were protected and the fall of one had left the other exposed to more storms expected later this week.

"No-one was hurt, but guests in three rooms got a big fright."

The tree was cut up and removed and Mr O'Connor is waiting for insurance assessors to inspect the damage to the pub.

Some of the tiles have been put back in place, but the pub will not reopen until repairs are done and the roof is watertight, he said.

Mr O'Connor has been at the pub, which is also a bed and breakfast with 11 rooms, for seven and a half years.

"The tree fell through the wall knocking it over. The other large protected tree is now exposed to the storms," he said.

"We will regroup later in the week and decide whether to reopen but we are expecting bad weather."