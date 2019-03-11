Image copyright Gemma Wardell Image caption Retired police dog Finn and handler PC Dave Wardell won the Friends for Life award

A police dog that nearly died protecting his handler from a knife attacker has won an award at Crufts.

German shepherd Finn was stabbed in the head and chest in the attack in Hertfordshire in October 2016.

PC Dave Wardell and Finn, who is now retired, have campaigned for "Finn's Law" for tougher sentences for service animal attackers.

On Sunday they were awarded the Kennel Club's Friends for Life award in recognition of their close bond.

The prize "celebrates a lifetime of friendship and the heartwarming stories of how humans and dogs transform and enrich each other's lives", the canine organisation said.

The attack on Finn was, in the eyes of the law - criminal damage - which PC Wardell described as "the same as breaking a window".

A new Bill that will make such attacks a criminal offence is in its final stages in the House of Lords.

Speaking after they were honoured at Crufts, PC Wardell said: "I can't believe it. I feel so emotional. Just by being here we had won already.

"It has been a culmination of years of campaigning to get Finn's story heard."

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald said he was "delighted for Dave and Finn".