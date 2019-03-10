Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police have released images of a group of youths who may have vital information

Police hunting a gang of seven youths who sexually assaulted a young girl have released CCTV images of young men they want to talk too.

A week after the attack on 3 March in Arch Way, High Wycombe, police have released images of a group of youths who may have vital information.

At about 18:40 GMT a group of seven youths approached two 14-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl.

They split the group up and sexually assaulted the girl near an underpass.

One of the group forced the girl to touch him inappropriately, officers said.

The girl then managed to get away from the group and they were seen leaving the area in silver vehicle similar to a Volkswagen Touran.

The group also stole money from a 14-year-old boy.

PC Claire Philpott, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "This is a concerning incident in which a group of youths has sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and stolen money from another young victim.

"I would like to speak to the group of males in these images, as I believe that they could have information which is vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.