Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar "was every parent's ideal son", his family said in a statement

Prosecutors have offered to meet a murdered teenager's family who accused them of being "weak" and failing to get "proper justice" for their son.

A 17-year-old boy was ordered to be detained for seven years for killing Risaan Udayakumar, 18, at a house in Watford in July.

A jury found him guilty of manslaughter but cleared him of murder.

The victim's family said the sentence was not "proper justice". The CPS said it had offered to discuss concerns.

During the trial, St Albans Crown Court heard how the parents of the boy and his 19-year-old sister were away on holiday at the time of the killing but had left strict instructions that she and her brother were not to have friends over to the house.

Prosecutor Michael Speak said the woman had not told her parents about Mr Udayakumar, from Wembley, London, because they had "strict views" about relationships.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Rissan Udayakumar died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest

On 10 July, the sister met Mr Udayakumar at Watford railway station and they went back to the house together.

Later they heard loud knocking on the door and the sister, fearing her brother's reaction, hid Mr Udayakumar in the garage, where the brother, who was 16 at the time, found and stabbed him.

In a statement, Mr Udayakumar's family criticised the "weak legal team" which failed to "get proper justice for our innocent son".

They added: "We feel that a much tougher stance is needed around knife crime to send a stronger message to society."

A spokesperson for the CPS said: "All of our charging decisions are based on whether there is a realistic prospect of conviction but the decision to convict lies with the jury. We respect their decision.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Udayakumar's family, we have met with them throughout the case and have offered to discuss their concerns."