Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Colette McCulloch was killed after being hit by a lorry on the A1 in Bedfordshire

The mother of a woman killed by a lorry on the A1 told an inquest that a care home should have kept her safe.

Colette McCulloch, 35, died in the early hours of 28 July 2016, while a voluntary patient at Pathway House in Wyboston, Bedfordshire.

A new inquest has begun after a previous coroner was accused of being "dismissive" by relatives.

Ms McCulloch's mother Amanda told Ampthill Coroners Court her daughter had "high-functioning autism".

She told the inquest he daughter suffered from anorexia and anxiety, adding: "Intellectually she was 31, but emotionally she was 12."

Ms McCulloch had been admitted to Pathway House to help her with her autism.

"She should have had a life," Mrs McCulloch said.

"She was capable of a life but she wasn't given a chance to have it."

Image caption Amanda McCulloch, with her husband Andrew, told the inquest the care home had failed to take care of their daughter

PC Matthew Bill, who investigated the crash, said lorry driver Pavel Fokt could not have avoided hitting Ms McCulloch because she was wearing dark-coloured clothing at night.

"It would be difficult and unexpected to see a pedestrian in those circumstances," he said.

He also said there was no "easy explanation" for how she got herself from the care home to the A1, but the inquest was told she was an avid walker.

The inquest was told she was hit by the lorry on the southbound carriageway near the A428 turn-off near Eaton Socon.

The inquest is being heard by assistant coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton Martin Oldham.

The previous coroner, Ian Pears, agreed to step down after the family criticised him for focusing solely on the road traffic accident rather than the care Ms McCulloch received.

The inquest continues.