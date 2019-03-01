Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ally Law was arrested at Gatwick Airport for allegedly stealing a cup of tea in 2017

A YouTube prankster has appeared in court and denied stealing a cup of tea.

Ally Law, who has some 2.4 million subscribers, was arrested at Gatwick Airport following the alleged theft at SnoZone in Milton Keynes in 2017.

He claimed he was bundled off a flight by "20+ police officers" and charged.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to "theft of a hot beverage of a value unknown" at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and is due at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 March.

During a short appearance the court was told Mr Law - who is famed for his free-climbing stunts - denied he had been trespassing at the indoor skiing centre when the alleged theft happened, in November 2017.

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The theft was alleged to have taken place while Mr Law was trespassing at SnoZone Xscape Milton Keynes

In a post on Facebook after his arrest last month, Mr Law, from Southampton, told how he was boarding a flight at Gatwick when officers arrived at his gate.

He wrote: "Turned out they were police from Milton Keynes so they drove three hours to arrest me and then three hours back."

"I wish I could say this was a joke," he added. "I don't even drink tea."

Thames Valley Police said two officers had gone to the airport and transported Mr Law back to Milton Keynes.

A spokeswoman said he was charged with "non-dwelling burglary".