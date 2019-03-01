Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was last seen alive at a church celebration in Ilford, London

Police searching for a missing student are appealing for details about a car owned by the man accused of her murder.

Midwifery student Joy Morgan, 21, was last seen at a church celebration in Ilford, east London, on 26 December.

She was reported missing in February after failing to return to her studies at the University of Hertfordshire.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, Cricklewood, north-west London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, charged with her murder.

Hertfordshire Police, who are continuing to search for Ms Morgan, released a photo of the "highly distinctive" Honda car, which they have located.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Police are keen for details on the car's whereabouts over Christmas and New Year

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "We know that Joy used to travel in this vehicle.

"I am particularly interested to hear from anybody who saw this vehicle over the festive period and into the New Year."

Miss Morgan is described as slim, about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, with Afro-style hair she regularly covers with a scarf, and glasses. She has links to Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

She had been living in rented accommodation in Aviation Avenue, Hatfield.

'Always hope'

Her cousin, Sharmain Morgan-Cyrus, 36, from Battersea, south London, said the family was "praying and hoping" for Miss Morgan to be found.

"Aunty Carol [Miss Morgan's mother] has always got hope that Joy will come through the door, like we all do," she added.

"Every day we wake up, get ready and come down to my aunt's. We're like zombies."

Mr Israel will next appear at St Albans Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 31 May, with a trial set for July.

Police previously reported his name as Ajibola Shogbamimu, but court staff said he had changed his name by deed poll.