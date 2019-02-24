Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Leah Croucher's lack of contact with friends or family was "unbelievable", her mother said

A teenager is still missing ten days into a search which has seen police visit more than 4,000 homes.

Leah Croucher, 19, was last seen by her parents on 14 February at their home in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, in the direction of her work, at 08:15 GMT on 15 February.

Thames Valley Police has more than 50 officers and staff involved in the search, which has covered multiple areas of Milton Keynes.

The force has asked anyone who was on or near Buzzacott Lane the day Leah went missing to get in touch, particularly if they spoke to her then, or in the past.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Claire and John Croucher appealed for their daughter to come home

Police said that after being seen on CCTV "Leah's movements are unknown". Her mobile phone and bank account have not been used.

Claire and John Croucher said their daughter was due to go with them on a family holiday in the next two weeks.

On Friday her mother said it was "unbelievable" her daughter had not been in contact.

Her parents described Leah as a bright, confident and loving 19-year-old who enjoyed fantasy fiction and would usually be home by 01:00 if she went out.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police released this CCTV image of Leah Croucher