HMP Spring Hill: Robber absconds from prison
- 21 February 2019
A man serving a nine-year jail term for burglary, robbery and false imprisonment has absconded from prison.
Jason Sufi, 39, was last seen at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire at 13:15 GMT on Wednesday.
He is known to frequent Coventry and Reading and was wearing a light blue tracksuit before he left the prison near Aylesbury.
Sufi is described as 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall with olive skin, dark hair and a medium build.
Thames Valley Police has asked for anyone with information about his whereabouts to make contact.