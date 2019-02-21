Beds, Herts & Bucks

HMP Spring Hill: Robber absconds from prison

  • 21 February 2019
Jason Sufi Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Jason Sufi is serving a nine-year sentence for robbery, burglary and false imprisonment

A man serving a nine-year jail term for burglary, robbery and false imprisonment has absconded from prison.

Jason Sufi, 39, was last seen at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire at 13:15 GMT on Wednesday.

He is known to frequent Coventry and Reading and was wearing a light blue tracksuit before he left the prison near Aylesbury.

Sufi is described as 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall with olive skin, dark hair and a medium build.

Thames Valley Police has asked for anyone with information about his whereabouts to make contact.

