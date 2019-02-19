Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Leah Croucher was last seen by her family on 14 February

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenager have begun searching a lake in the area she was last spotted.

Leah Croucher, 19, was last seen by her family in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday.

Police have released CCTV of her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at about 08:15 on Friday, believed to be in the direction of her work.

Ch Insp Neil Kentish said a lack of family contact was "highly unusual".

He added that police were keeping an "open mind" about what may have happened to Ms Croucher.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police released a CCTV image of Leah Croucher when she was seen on Friday

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police have begun searching Furzton Lake in Milton Keynes

Her family said in a statement: "Leah if you are reading this, then please come home or contact us.

"You are not in any trouble and everyone is worried about you. We just want to know that you are safe and well. We all miss and love you so much.

"We would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the support we have been given during a period which has been the most difficult in our lives so far."

Thames Valley Police said she was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

Ch Insp Kentish said officers were carrying out an "extensive search" of the area she was last seen, including Furzton Lake.

The search of the lake is expected to last a number of days.