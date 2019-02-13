Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was reported missing on 4 June

A body has been found in the search for a multi-millionaire farmer who has been missing for more than eight months.

William "Bill" Taylor was last seen at home at Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

Officers said the body, which was found in the River Hiz by a member of the public, had not yet been formally identified.

Mr Taylor's estranged wife Angela, 52, and her partner, Paul Cannon, 53, have pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The body, which is yet to be formally identified, was found by a member of the public

The farmer was last seen at his home, Harkness Hall, at about 21:00 GMT - shortly before his 70th birthday.

He was reported missing the next day and police, sniffer dogs and a helicopter were used to search the countryside around the farm.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A tent was put up for forensic teams to carry out their work

Last month, Gwyn Griffiths, 59, of Lucy Avenue, Folkestone, Kent, was charged with conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

Ms Taylor, of Charlton Road, Hitchin and Mr Cannon, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, have also denied an arson attack on Mr Taylor's car, days before he disappeared.

They are due to appear before St Albans Crown Court in April.